Vigil to honor victims of crime in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Thursday, April 22 Silent Observer and the Kent County Victim Witness Unit will be holding a community prayer and candlelight vigil to honor victims of crime.

The vigil starts at 6 p.m. outside the 63rd District Court, 1950 E. Beltline NE.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young, Prosecutor Chris Becker and Jerline Riley, a Grand Rapids resident who lost her son to homicide, are expected to speak. There will also be music by Singer Lori VerMerris.

The names of victims of crime who would like to be remembered or recognized will be read out loud. Anyone wising to submit a name should email info@silentobserver.org with that information by April 19. Additionally, you can contact Silent Observer at 616.454-9110 with any questions.

This event is part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The organization looks to recognize the lasting impact crime has in local communities.

