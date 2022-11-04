Walker Police investigating shots fired near Altitude Trampoline Park

Police say that while there are no reported injuries, there was property damage.

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired Friday evening near Altitude Trampoline Park.

The incident happened on Alpine and 4 Mile shortly after 6 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Police say that while there are no reported injuries, there was property damage.

It is unknown if a suspect is in custody.

