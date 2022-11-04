x
Crime

Walker Police investigating shots fired near Altitude Trampoline Park

Police say that while there are no reported injuries, there was property damage.
Credit: WZZM

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired Friday evening near Altitude Trampoline Park.

The incident happened on Alpine and 4 Mile shortly after 6 p.m. on Nov. 4.

It is unknown if a suspect is in custody.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is an updating story. Come back for more.

