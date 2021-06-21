Walker police look for stolen Boy Scout trailer

"It takes a special kind of thief to steal from a Boy Scout Troop," the post said. The people in the photos are not related, according to police.

WALKER, Mich. — Walker police are looking for suspects after a trailer used for camping and hiking by a local Boy Scout Troop was reported stolen.

The department posted photos of the stolen trailers on Facebook Monday. Police said the trailers were stored at the American Legion before they were stolen.

"It takes a special kind of thief to steal from a Boy Scout Troop," the post said. The trailers were loaded with supplies needed for an upcoming trip. The people in the photos are not related, according to police.

If you see these trailers, contact your local law enforcement agency. If you have any tips, call our Detective Tip Line at 616-791-6788.

It takes a special kind of thief to steal from a Boy Scout Troop. The below pictured trailers were stolen from our... Posted by City of Walker Police Department-Michigan on Monday, June 21, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.