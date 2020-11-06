Walker Police looking for break-in suspect

Walker Police shared images of the suspect on Facebook, ruling out the possible suspects: Mel Gibson from "Braveheart," Joe Dirt or Tiger King Joe Exotica.

Police in Walker are looking for a suspect who broke into three businesses in Standale and may be connected to incidents on Grand Rapids' West Side.

According to a Facebook post from the Walker Police Department , three businesses in the Standale Business District were broken into early Wednesday morning.

Images of a possible suspect police are hoping to identify were also shared, some of which were from surveillance cameras at one of the businesses broken into.

"We believe this is the same suspect from other incidents reported on the West Side of Grand Rapids," the police department said.

"So far we know it is not Mel Gibson from "Braveheart," Joe Dirt or the Tiger King," the post continued.

If you have any information on the identity of this individual, please contact the Walker Police Department Tip Line 616-791-6788 or Silent Observer 616-774-2345.

