MAPLE CITY, Mich. — A man was charged in the slaying of a woman whose body was dragged through snow and left in a rural area in northern Michigan.

Frank Supal, 50, was arraigned Friday in Traverse City on an open murder charge.

Wanda Lyons, 62, was last seen Tuesday night in Traverse City, where she had been living with her husband, said Traverse City police Capt. Keith Gillis.

Her husband reported her missing Wednesday. The body was found Wednesday near Maple City, northwest of Traverse City, in Leelanau County. Someone noticed drag marks in the snow and called police.

“She was dragged over a ridge, then down into a ravine,” Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich said.

An autopsy revealed she was beaten, stabbed, strangled and had neck fractures.

The couple had settled in Traverse City after living in the Chicago area. Supal lived off and on at a motel where the couple had been staying, Grand Traverse County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Attwood told the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

Supal was being held without bond and requested a court-appointed lawyer. His preliminary examination was scheduled for Jan. 3.

There was speculation that the body could belong to Adrienne Quintal, a Detroit-area woman who disappeared from a family cabin in Benzie County. But police quickly ruled it out.

