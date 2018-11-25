LAWRENCE, Mich. - A man with a warrant out for his arrest attempted to hide from authorities in a hole in the floor of a Van Buren County home.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office got word that two wanted parole fugitives were on 56th Street in Lawrence on Saturday night. Deputies went to the location to find them and while there, both suspects showed up in a vehicle.

Deputies were able to arrest one and the second person ran into a nearby home. Deputies looked inside the house and could see 42-year-old Bobby Bryan Tillery, who was also wanted by authorities on a dangerous drug charge and violating parole.

Bobby Bryan Tillery. Photo provided.

A search warrant was obtained so that deputies could search the resident, but just before they went in, one of the wanted fugitives surrendered themselves. Tillery was not immediately located, even after a thorough search of the house.

Deputies eventually discovered a trap door in the floor under the couch and carpet. When they looked inside, Tillery was hiding. He surrendered and was taken to the Van Buren County Jail.

The trap door and hole in the floor of a Van Buren County home where deputies located a wanted fugitive Saturday night. Photos provided.

