WATCH LIVE: Charges announced after student brought gun to Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom are announcing charges related to a second grade student bringing a gun to Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School earlier this month.

An unloaded gun was confiscated from a 7-year-old student on May 3 after another student alerted a staff member at the elementary school.

Winstrom noted in a press conference earlier this month that the child is considered a victim in this incident.

There have been four guns found on students at Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) since the school year began in 2022.

In October 2022, a Burton Middle School student brought an unloaded handgun to school.

Then in January, security officers confiscated a loaded handgun from a student at Burton Middle School.

And on May 10, staff at Stafford Elementary school confiscated a loaded handgun from an 8-year-old.

