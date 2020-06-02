WAYLAND, Mich. — A Dollar General employee is facing six charges after propping up a phone in the store's bathroom and recording a child using the restroom.

According to the Wayland Police Department, the incident happened on June 7, 2019. The mother of a 10-year-old child told authorities the child discovered a cell phone in the bathroom of the Dollar General store on West Superior Street.

The child noticed the phone propped up, facing the toilet area of the restroom. Police said the phone recorded the child using the restroom. The phone belonged to sore employee, Timothy Keckler.

Keckler turned the phone over to Wayland Police and his home on Pine Street was also searched. Several other electronic devices were taken as evidence, according to a release from police.

Other witnesses were interviewed to determine if other people were recorded in the bathroom. All the devices from Keckler's home were given to the Michigan State Police crime lab to be examined.

Wayland Police said about 250-300 images of child pornography were found on a cell phone Keckler owned, but no point in the investigation is there evidence of physical abuse or assault on a child or adult.

Keckler turned himself in to authorities on Jan. 17, 2020 on a six-count warrant. The Allegan County Prosecutor's Office charges include child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and capturing and distributing photos of unclothed people.

