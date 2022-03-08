Wayland man sentenced up to 15 years in prison for human trafficking

In March 2021, the Department of Attorney General worked with the Wayland Police Department to bring charges against the duo.

LANSING, Mich. — Two individuals from West Michigan have pled guilty to human trafficking and will serve time in prison, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Robert Henry Grigsby, 51, of Wayland, and Vanessa Anne Phillips, 39, of Grand Rapids, allegedly conducted a criminal enterprise comprised of prostitution and sex trafficking of numerous women in Grigsby’s home in Wayland, and other locations throughout the greater Grand Rapids area.

In March 2021, the Department of Attorney General worked with the Wayland Police Department to bring charges against the duo. On March 8, 2022, AG Nessel revealed that Grigsby and Phillips both pleaded guilty to one count of human trafficking, forced labor resulting in commercial sexual activity.

Grigsby was sentenced Monday, March 7 in Allegan County Circuit Court. He was sentenced the maximum term, which is 57 months to 15 years in prison.

Phillips is set to be sentenced Monday, March 28.

"Our partnerships with local law enforcement agencies like the Wayland Police Department make it possible to pursue these predators wherever they are operating in Michigan," Nessel said. "My office will continue to investigate and hold accountable anyone who tries to exploit vulnerable individuals for profit."

Wayland Police began their investigation into the human trafficking operation in October of 2018.

