WAYLAND, Mich. — In December 2017, Wayland Police learned that sexually explicit material had been found on a 12-year-old's school issued iPad, not knowing it would lead them to a predator with victims across the country.

The Wayland boy's mother told police her son had been communicating with someone who claimed to be a rich young prince named Daniel De'Rothschild living in Beverly Hills, California. In their conversations, the fake prince, who turned out to be an unemployed 50-year-old from Philadelphia, asked for and received explicit photos and videos from the 12-year-old.

Using FBI software, Wayland Police Officer Mark Riemersma traced the man's Instagram account @X090210 back to a David Milliner and contacted Philadelphia Police.

When Philadelphia Police arrived to execute a search warrant of Milliner's home, they found him video chatting with a boy under 10 years old. Milliner claimed he was "watching a movie." Police discovered he lived near an elementary school, according to Riemersma.

Police uncovered more photos of child pornography after seizing Milliner's electronics and referred the case to the FBI.

More than 1,000 photos of child pornography were discovered on his iPhone. Police know of at least four boys whom Milliner solicited videos or photos from between September and December of 2017, some of his victims were as young as 8 years old.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, Milliner pleaded guilty to 16 different charges related to the case:

Four counts of using an interstate commerce facility to entice a minor to engage in sexual conduct

Six counts of manufacturing and attempting to manufacture child pornography

One count of transfer of obscene material to a minor

Four counts of receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography

One count of possession of child porn

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Milliner now faces 20 years in prison as part of his plea deal. He is set to be sentenced Nov. 21.

At the national Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) Conference, Riemersma and the Wayland Police Dept. were given an award for identifying Milliner and assisting other departments in tracking him down.

"We are a small department in numbers, but our technology, our software and the training that some of our investigators have -- I would put it up against anybody," said Wayland Police Chief Mark Garnsey.

Riemersma said this case also serves as a reminder to parents.

"On a lot of these apps, like Instagram, when a child posts a live stream they are actually posting live to the public, which means these predators have direct access to them," Riemersma said.

"These things are happening everywhere, it's not just our community, but we are taking an active enforcement in tracking these predators down."

