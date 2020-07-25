Law enforcement believes recent dealership break-ins, vehicle thefts to be related

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said in excess of 100 vehicles have been stolen in the last few months.

After a string of recent dealership break-ins with many resulting in stolen vehicles, West Michigan law enforcement agencies say they believe most of them to be related.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said that over the last few months in excess of 100 vehicles have been stolen from dealerships, which does not account for vehicles that have also been stolen from auto repair shops or from outside homes.

LaJoye-Young said in a Friday interview that her department believes many of these cases are being carried out by a large group of young people, with the youngest being 14 years old.

"They've stolen keys or key fobs, and then have stolen many, many vehicles, some of which they've abandoned, some of which they've taken to other communities and sold, some of which they have crashed," LaJoye-Young said. "All of these issues are very concerning for us, largely the reckless driving that then happens with these vehicles poses a huge safety risk in our community."

She said multiple minors are already in custody facing charges tied to multiple different incidents. Similar break-ins and burglaries are happening across the region, LaJoye-Young said.

"There's easily 10 or 15 agencies that at one part of the investigation or another have collaborated," she said.

Grand Rapids Police Public Information Officer Raul Alvarez said in addition to two dealership break-ins this week, the department is also investigating after a vehicle was stolen from an auto repair shop.

"We want to make sure that any auto service related business, in addition to dealerships are being diligent, making sure everything is locked down, making sure they're been really good with inventory control," Alvarez said.

Alvarez said earlier on in the summer the department saw these cars being used for reckless driving before being dumped. However, he said they are seeing that trend shift.

"In addition to those incidences of reckless driving, which is also dangerous, we have reason to believe that some of them are being used for some serious, violent crimes including some drive by shootings," Alvarez said.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office also said it believes that recent cellphone store burglaries are also related. Anyone who has information about the incidents is asked to contact police or anonymously through the Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or online.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.