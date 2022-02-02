Former West Michigan doctor accused of performing unnecessary surgeries for financial gain

Dr. Daniel Castro is accused of defrauding health care insurers and creating false medical records.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A federal grand jury in Grand Rapids returned an indictment charging Dr. Daniel Castro, age 70, with defrauding health care insurers and creating false medical records.

The charges were announced against the Texas doctor by U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge Wednesday.

Castro was employed by Bronson Hospital in Battle Creek from February 2015 until May 2017 as an otolaryngologist (an ear, nose, and throat physician). During his time at the hospital, Castro provided care for patients in its newly formed ENT clinic.

It is alleged that during his time at the ENT clinic, Castro performed functional endoscopic sinus surgeries on patients whose symptoms, history, and scans did not support the medical necessity of the procedures.

Castro also allegedly billed patients and health care providers for removing diseased tissue from inside his patient’s sinuses when diseased tissue was not actually present.

The indictment by the grand jury also alleged that Castro also performed complex neck surgeries to treat cancer when the patients did not actually have cancer. The procedures he used were also alleged to have been much simpler surgical neck procedures not associated with cancer treatment.

The charges against the doctor also allege that the created false entries in his office consultation notes and operative reports in order to justify the unnecessary procedures.

Castro is charged with 34 counts of health care fraud and 8 counts of making false statements relating to health care matters. The defendant is due in court on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the health care fraud charges and up to 5 years in prison on each of the false statement charges.

