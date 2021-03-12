West Michigan Drug Enforcement Team sees uptick in fake Adderall pills containing meth

The enforcement team's main focus is taking down the drug traffickers or suppliers to combat this problem.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Fake prescription pills containing meth are on the rise here in West Michigan.

They look like Adderall prescription pills but on closer inspection, they're actually more chalky in appearance and contain meth.

The West Michigan Enforcement Team, which serves Muskegon and Ottawa counties, has seen a sharp increase in these drugs being seized within the last four to five months.

"There has definitely been a significant uptick since even last year where we didn't seize any fake pills or meth pills and now within two to three months, over 30,000 fake Adderall pills were discovered in the area," said Det. 1st Lt. Andy Foster, the Task Force Commander with the Michigan State Police (MSP) 6th District.

More than 13,000 meth pills were seized from a home with a pill press in Muskegon Heights in early October.

Another 15,000 meth pills were found during an MSP traffic stop in Muskegon County in late August.

So what's the reason for this dramatic increase?

"It could be a way to mask actual crystal meth and hide it in plain sight," Foster said.

The drugs have been sold through hand-to-hand transactions and on social media. The enforcement team's main focus is taking down the drug traffickers or suppliers to combat this problem.

"Those tips come in from the public and different police departments. We also use informants that want to use information about individuals selling or trafficking narcotics. And we use our detectives in plain clothed fashion to go out and actively, proactively pursue individuals selling drugs in our streets and communities."

The enforcement team hasn't seen any fake pills containing fentanyl yet; however, it is a concern. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), a deadly dose of fentanyl is small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil.

