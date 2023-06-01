West Michigan orthodontist accused of possessing child porn, soliciting minors headed to trial

Thomas Shannon posted his $20,000 as he awaits a trial that has yet to be scheduled.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan orthodontist who was suspended from his practice is now headed to trial.

Thomas Shannon, 41, of Byron Township, is accused of possessing child pornography and soliciting underage girls for explicit photos and videos, the Kent County Sheriff's Office alleges.

He posted his $20,000 bond and is out of custody as he awaits trial. A date for that trial has not yet been scheduled.

Shannon is an orthodontist with practices in Grandville and Plainwell.

The investigation began in 2021 after the Fuquay Varina Police Department in North Carolina contacted the Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO). They told law enforcement a Kent County man contacted a 17-year-old girl in their area.

The KCSO then launched an investigation.

Detectives say Shannon was communicating with minors for sexually explicit photos and videos dating back to 2019.

An email from the Shannon Orthodontics team said operations have been suspended following Shannon's arrest. Staff are working to transfer patients to other practices, and say they will contact patients individually to determine the best care plan moving forward.

According to court documents, Shannon allegedly offered to pay a 17-year-old $150 for nude images and videos, which she agreed to. He would go on to ask her for more photos and videos, specifically when she was in eighth or ninth grade, detectives allege.

Detectives said they found records dating back to 2019 showing Shannon had been communicating and soliciting known minors online for sexually explicit photos and videos, and on a few occasions attempting to meet up with those children to have sex.

Detectives have no current information on any victims in the West Michigan area, however, they have identified multiple victims.

If you or someone you know may have been impacted, please contact detectives with the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125.

