LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel charged a Coloma priest with false imprisonment after he locked a teenage boy in a janitor's closet.

The announcement of the charges came down Thursday morning against Father Brian Stanley, 57, of Coloma. False imprisonment is a felony that carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and requires sex offender registration. Stanley was arrested by special agents from the AG's office. He is awaiting arraignment in 57th District Court in Allegan.

According to the AG's office, Stanley is accused of holding a teenage boy against his will in a janitor's closet of St. Margaret's Church, in Otsego, back in 2013. The boy was wrapped tightly in plastic wrap and masking tape. His eyes and mouth were covered and Stanley is said to have left the victim bound and alone in the room for over an hour before returning and letting him go.

The Attorney General says the charge against Stanley is the result of information from files seized from the diocese in October 2018. The crime occurred in the fall of 2013 when Stanley was asked by the victim’s family to help counsel their son. The AG's office says based on Archdiocese records, Stanley had been engaging in this type of conduct with the binding materials for decades. The AG's office says this type of incident is a sexually motivated crime.

St. Margaret Parish Otsego, MI Please welcome Father Brian Stanley, our new Parochial Vicar. Father will start on August 1. (his 51st birthday)

