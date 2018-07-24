PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 53-year-old woman is dead after deputies say her husband shot her in Ottawa County overnight.

The sheriff's office was called to Barry Street between 152nd Avenue and 144th Avenue in West Olive shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 24, after someone called 911 reporting shots were fired.

By the time deputies arrived on scene, the woman was already dead. The man was also injured. Deputies believe the man shot his wife before shooting himself in the face.

He was taken to a hospital in Grand Rapids where he is listed in critical condition.

No names are being released at this time. The crime remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM