Western Michigan University hockey player charged with criminal sexual conduct

A captain of WMU's hockey team was arraigned on Friday.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Western Michigan University hockey player was arraigned at the 8th District Court in Kalamazoo on Friday on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Paul Washe, 23, is accused of sexually assaulting his victim on Dec. 5, 2021.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out for comment from Western Michigan University and they issued the following statement:

We are aware of the charge against Paul Washe. This is a matter the University takes very seriously. We have been cooperating with law enforcement and following federal Title IX processes, including conducting our own investigation. Paul was suspended from the hockey team for violating team rules and remains suspended from all team activities.

Washe was a graduate student at Western Michigan and was a captain on the university's hockey team.

Bond was set at $500 for Washe.

