What we know about the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo

Thirteen people were shot, 10 killed at the Tops Markets grocery store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo Saturday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here is what we know about the mass shooting in Buffalo this weekend.

Thirteen people were shot at the Tops Markets grocery store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo Saturday afternoon around 2:30. Police say the first 911 call went out at 2:30 and police were there within two minutes.

Buffalo Police said a suspect allegedly drove several hours to that location and shot 13 people.

VICTIMS OF THE BUFFALO SHOOTING

Ten people were killed and three people were injured. Those that were injured were taken to ECMC to be treated. A hospital spokesperson tells 2 On Your Side they are all in stable condition.

One of those victims was a security guard, who was a retired Buffalo Police officer. He has been identified as Aaron Salter.

Eleven victims are African American. Two victims are white. Three store employees were shot and taken to the hospital. As of Sunday morning, two have been discharged and the other listed in stable condition.

SUSPECT IN THE BUFFALO SHOOTING

The suspect's name is Payton S. Gendron, 18, of Conklin, New York.

The suspect eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody. Police say the suspect was heavily armed and was wearing tactical gear.

He was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on First Degree Murder Saturday night. He is currently being held without bail. His next court date is May 19 for a felony hearing.

His parents are cooperating with law enforcement.

BUFFALO SHOOTING LIVESTREAM

Police say the suspect was wearing a camera and livestreaming the shooting on social media.

Buffalo Police say warrants have been obtained on both the state and federal levels and they will be looking at digital platforms, computers, phones, cameras and anything else that comes into play in the investigation.

WHY THERE IS A HATE CRIME INVESTIGATION

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says they are investigating this incident as a hate crime. They say the have evidence that has a racial component.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the crime scene is still being held and that the FBI is bringing in specialized equipment to help process the scene. He says the evidence they have collected so far "makes no mistake that this is an absolute hate crime."

WHO IS INVESTIGATING THE MASS SHOOTING IN BUFFALO?

Buffalo Police, Erie County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, US Attorney's Office, and FBI.

Warrants have been have been obtained on both the state and federal levels and they will be looking at digital platforms, computers, phones, cameras and anything else that comes into play in the investigation.