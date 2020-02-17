WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — The White Cloud Police Department is looking for Matthew Bradley, 32, a man who went to prison in 2015 for concealing the death of his four-month-old daughter Natallya Rich.

Most recently Bradley was put on probation for a 2019 drug conviction. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Bradley absconded from parole on Feb. 6.

A description of Bradley's appearance and his 12 tattoos are listed on the MDOC website.

Bradley was sentenced to a minimum of two years and four months in prison for concealing the death of the baby. Court documents show that Bradley told police he was napping with the baby and when he woke up, she was dead. He said he panicked, put the baby in her car seat and hid the body in the basement of a house.

Three days later he told police where to look. He was then charged and convicted for concealing Natallya's death.

Bradley is currently serving a 1½ year probation sentence for a drug conviction from July of 2019.

If anyone has information about Bradley's location, they are asked to contact the White Cloud Police Department at 231-689-1696 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

