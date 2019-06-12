OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two local school districts sent letters home to parents after students reported a white van following them.

Jenison and Zeeland Schools are working with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office as they investigate these cases.

It's important to note that there is no evidence of any criminal activity or intent as of now. However, it's a good reminder for parents to talk to kids about staying vigilant.

"As a piece of advice for kids and teenagers who think they may be involved in a situation that they're uncomfortable with -- report it to an adult as soon as they can," said Ottawa County Sheriff Captain Mark Bennett.

No matter how minor it is, police want you to report all suspicious activity.

In a letter sent to Jenison and Zeeland parents, there were reports of students being followed by a white van with darkened windows.

Bennett said the teenagers acted appropriately in the three cases they're aware of.

"We're getting the information out to our deputies and the school district who in turn is [notifiying] the parents," Bennett said. "In the cases that we have reported to us there has been no criminal activity, but the activity made the young folks feel uncomfortable and that's the key."

Law enforcement is asking parents to teach their children to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

"[They should] get out of the circumstance if they can, meaning go into a public area, go into a business or go into a trusted friend's house if you're near," Bennett said.

Deputies have responded to several sightings and are working closely with the school districts.

Across the country, reports are circulating about men driving white vans and abducting women. There is no evidence to suggest that that is happening or that the cases reported here locally are at all related, but law enforcement is continuing to investigate.

