Whitmer lowers flags to honor deputy attacked, slain by inmate in Detroit jail

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday to honor late Wayne County Sheriff’s Corporal Bryant Searcy.

Searcy was a member of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years.

He died on Sept. 2, 2020, in the line of duty after being attacked by an inmate at the county jail. Searcy was 50 years old and is survived by his wife and his daughter.

“Our state is devastated after hearing about the loss of Corporal Bryant Searcy,” Whitmer said. “He was a professional who served our state with honor and dignity. My heart goes out to his family and the entire law enforcement community as they deal with his tragic loss.”

To honor Searcy, Whitmer has ordered that U.S. and Michigan flags be lowered to half-staff Thursday, Sept. 9. This will be done within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff. To position flags at half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position.

