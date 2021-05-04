Wisconsin man arraigned in plot to kidnap governor

Higgins was charged with providing material support of an act of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony.

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin was arraigned in the Wolverine Watchmen case.

Higgins was charged with providing material support of an act of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony, and his bond was set at $100,000, 10%.

His bond also includes these conditions:

will be placed on GPS tether prior to release;

must be seen by pre-trial services prior to release;

no contact with Gov. Whitmer or her family;

must stay at least 500 yards away from the workplace and all residences of the governor and her family;

must not be in possession of any weapons;

must not have any contact with militia or militia members; and

must surrender his passport to the court.

A probable cause conference is set for May 12 at 1 p.m.

The Wolverine Watchmen were a group of 13 men who had allegedly plotted to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer following her response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Higgins is now the eighth man to face state charges in the case.

