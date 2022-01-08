'He jumped over the counter': Witness recalls being inside bank as it was being robbed

"In the movies you hear, you know, that suspenseful music happens," says Spencer. "But in real life, you could hear a pin drop."

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While police are investigating an armed robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union branch on Lake Michigan Drive, a witness is still in shock.

"Just, almost like, disbelief," says Spencer, who was inside the bank at the time it was robbed and asked us to just use his first name.

It's like something out of the movies.

"We started hearing someone yelling, give me the explicative hundreds, where are the explicative hundreds," says Spencer.

The suspect was demanding money with a gun in his hand.

"He jumped over the counter, went teller to teller, demanding the higher bills," says Spencer.

While setting up a new account in a separate office, Spencer says he heard the commotion in the lobby.

"There was no lock on the door, which I was concerned about for my own safety," he says. "I have a one year old at home. So all those thoughts go through your mind."

He says he could hear the suspect's voice clearly from where he was hiding.

"In the movies, you hear, you know, that suspenseful music happens," says Spencer. "But in real life, you could hear a pin drop. It's silent except for the gunman yelling, which is eerie and not how you picture it."

And he says he could tell the robber was just as nervous as he was.

"You could hear hesitation in their voice, they're scared too, you know?" says Spencer. "They're running through this, adrenaline's pumping."

In the end, he's able to shrug it off, feeling grateful no one was hurt.

"Just another Monday for you," he laughs.

Employees told police that the suspect took off before law enforcement arrived. GRPD is still investigating the incident and looking for the suspect, along with help from the FBI.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.