'No bro, you're dead.' | Witnesses testify in case of Wyoming woman charged in boyfriend's murder

Anthony Greene, Sakina Muhammad's attorney, says she shot and killed Kwan Wintson in self-defense.

WYOMING, Mich. — Witnesses testified Wednesday morning in the case of a Wyoming woman charged with murdering her boyfriend.

According to the Wyoming Police Department, Sakina Mohammad killed Kwan Winston at her apartment on Taft Avenue on March 13 and then fled the scene.

Neighbors, police officers and detectives testified during her preliminary hearing.

Muhammad's attorney, Anthony Greene, says she shot and killed Kwan Wintson in self-defense, however, two of the state's witnesses claimed Muhammad was the aggressor.

Two witnesses who lived in an apartment on Taft Avenue beneath Muhammad say they heard her and her boyfriend arguing the evening of the shooting.

"He was about ready to leave or trying to leave, but I could hear her screaming at him and saying he was going to die tonight or something," said Donald Drubaker, a former neighbor.

"He was asking her, 'please let me go' and she goes, 'no bro, you're dead," said Melissa Thomas, who lived with Drubaker.

A single gunshot was heard and police say Muhammad left the scene and didn't call 911.

One of Winston's acquaintances testified Muhammad texted her the morning of the shooting.

"She didn't respond until 4:26 a.m. Sunday and she said, 'gonna kill a n**** lmao. What you doing?" said Jazmine Thomas.

A Wyoming Police detective testified Muhammad said Winston appeared at the apartment that night and they had an argument outside the back apartment door. He started to choke her and she felt she was going to die.

"She said she grabbed the gun and at some point it went off," said Det. April Kroschel. "She mentioned she was just trying to scare him, but then the gun went off. He let go of her and she left."

However, the detective says Muhammad changed her story about where she found the gun.

The first story was that it was located inside a nightside at the bottom of the staircase and the second was it was inside the closet outside her apartment door.

Greene says Winston had been ordered out of the apartment and was in violation of a no contact order.

He was out on bond and was awaiting sentencing for an assault charge against Muhammad that happened in January, which he pled down to a misdemeanor.

Muhammad's facing an open murder charge, which is a felony punishable by up to life in prison.

The judge lowered Muhammad's bond to $100,000 cash surety.

Another witness still has to testify, however a new court date has not been set.

