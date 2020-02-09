Moose Lodge losses could top $50,000; ‘cheater’ taints Lowell organization

“We were beginning to think there was sticky fingers,'’ a Lowell Moose Lodge official said of financial woes tied to Brenda Schullo, who faces three felony charges.

LOWELL, Mich. — When longtime Moose Lodge member Norene Martin took over the books for the Lowell chapter, the former bank employee was suspicious of financial statements she inherited.

“I have an accounting degree and I used to work for a bank for 20 years, so I thought ‘what’s going on here?’’’ Martin said. “This doesn’t add up.’’

The woman she succeeded, 49-year-old Brenda Sue Schullo, soon came under scrutiny.

“Dollar amounts that I anticipated would be there was not,’’ Martin said. “So, we were beginning to think there was sticky fingers someplace.’’

That is the same conclusion reached by Lowell Police.

A warrant authorized in August charges Schullo with embezzling from the Lowell Moose Lodge for nearly 3½ years.

“Bank records showed the suspect, Schullo, was using the Moose Lodge account to purchase personal items and pay her own bills,’’ Lowell Police Detective Gordy Lauren wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “The investigation also shows Schullo was forging bank records to cover up her theft.’’

Schullo is charged with using a computer to commit a crime, which is punishable by up to seven years in prison. One count of embezzlement carries a five-year term, while a charge of forgery - alteration or counterfeiting a financial transaction device, is a four-year felony.

“Schullo admits to around $25,000 in money taken from the Lowell Moose accounts,’’ Lauren wrote. “It is believed that over $50,000 was actually taken.’’

Martin said she believes losses are even more. “We were looking at about $56,000,’’ she said.

At the time of her arrest, Schullo worked as transportation supervisor for Forest Hills Public Schools. She was booked into the Kent County Jail on Aug. 19 and released that same day on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond.

A probable cause conference was set for Wednesday, Sept. 2 in 63rd District Court.

Martin, who has been a member of the Moose Lodge for 45 years, said the financial loss attributed to Schullo is unsettling.

“And now this hurts us so that we don’t have the money that we are normally able to give,’’ she said.

The Loyal Order of Moose is a fraternal organization with more than 1 million members. Martin says the Lowell chapter is active in the community and also supports national programs for children and seniors.

She says she fears embezzlement tied to the Lowell chapter could hurt recruitment efforts and charitable endeavors.

“That impact would hurt our reputation and what we stand for in the community,’’ Martin said. “It could make people not want to join us because of the stealing of funds.’’

Martin says she wants Schullo to be held accountable. “We have to teach a lesson here that you cannot do this to a nice organization that we have and hurt us like that,’’ Martin said.

