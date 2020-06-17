x
Woman arrested after threatening Credit Union with knife, no one hurt

The United Federal Credit Union was in lock down for a short time while the incident occurred.

On Wednesday morning at around 9:10 a.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to United Federal Credit Union at 12540 Riley Street, for reports of a woman threatening employees with a large knife.

Police say they were able to arrest the suspect when they arrived on scene. 

The suspect, a 49-year-old woman from Holland Township, is currently at the Ottawa County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The United Federal Credit Union was under lock down for a short time during the incident, but no one was hurt.

The incident is still under investigation.

