Woman arrested after threatening Credit Union with knife, no one hurt

On Wednesday morning at around 9:10 a.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to United Federal Credit Union at 12540 Riley Street, for reports of a woman threatening employees with a large knife.
Police say they were able to arrest the suspect when they arrived on scene.
The suspect, a 49-year-old woman from Holland Township, is currently at the Ottawa County Jail awaiting arraignment.
The United Federal Credit Union was under lock down for a short time during the incident, but no one was hurt.
The incident is still under investigation.
