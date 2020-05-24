Woman arrested for hit and run motorcycle accident

The bike operator sustained multiple non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to investigate a hit and run accident involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon at approximately 1:21 p.m. The accident took place at the intersection of Michigan Ave. and VanBuren St.

A 66-year-old Albion man was heading westbound on his 2015 Harley Davidson when he slowed down for a stop and was rear ended by a black, two-door sedan. The suspect vehicle stopped for about one minute and then fled the scene, police say.

The bike operator sustained multiple non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. the same day, deputies acted on a tip and located a 24-year-old woman and her 2008 Nissan Sentra; the suspect confessed to the incident.

According to police, charges are now being sought for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

