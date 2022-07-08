43-year-old woman arrested for open murder of teen in Norton Shores

Due to his age, the name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Norton Shores Police Department have arrested one woman in connection to the death of a teenager in Muskegon County.

Police say they arrested a 43-year-old woman at a residence on Marshall Road around 6:30 a.m. on July 6.

Officers were dispatched to the residence regarding a suspicious death.

When they arrived on scene they found a boy dead. Police described the teen as extremely malnourished with evidence of abuse.

Due to his age, the name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

The 43-year-old woman at the home was arrested and is being lodged at the Muskegon County Jail. An arrest warrant was signed for Open Murder.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information can call Silent Observer (231-722-7463), Norton Shores Police Department (231-733-2691) or 911.

