Woman assaulted in Allendale home invasion

Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old boy who lives near the victim. He is being lodged at the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Facility and awaiting charges.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A 30-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after being assaulted in her home Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Douglas Drive near Jordan Street. An unknown male had entered the woman's home and physically assaulted her before fleeing on foot, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers established a perimeter around the home and attempted to track the suspect. According to neighbors, the suspect was seen around the home prior to and after the incident.

Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old boy who lives near the victim. They do not know each other, according to police. He is being lodged at the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Facility and awaiting charges.

There is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.