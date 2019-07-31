GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman identified as Hayley Anne Gorski has been charged with Marine Safety-operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for hitting a highway pillar with her pontoon boat while on the Thornapple River.

The incident occurred on May 17 and is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine of $1,000 to $5,000.

