Crime

Woman charged in fatal wrong-way crash on US-131

Willow Yon, 21, was killed in a wrong-way crash on northbound US-131 in March. Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez has been charged in her death.
Credit: Courtesy of Willow Yon's family
Willow Yon, age 21, died in a wrong-way crash in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Willow Yon, 21, was killed in a crash on northbound US-131 in March when a car traveling the wrong direction on the freeway hit her head-on.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez, was charged with one count of OWI causing death, and one count of reckless driving causing death.

Both charges carry a maximum of 15 years and/or $2,500-10,000 fine. 

After the initial crash, a tanker truck then side-swiped both vehicles.

Yon and Rodriguez-Hernandez were both taken to the hospital where Yon was pronounced dead. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

Yon was a third-year student at the Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University.

Rodriguez-Hernandez is set to be arraigned in 61st District Court.

