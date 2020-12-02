GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman is facing federal charges for combative behavior on an Allegiant Airlines flight heading to Grand Rapids from Fort Lauderdale back in December.

Amy Jo-Manshum John, 25, tried to strike a flight attendant and was “disruptive, unruly and disobedient’’ during a Dec. 14 flight to Gerald R. Ford International Airport, federal court documents show.

A federal indictment filed in Grand Rapids this week charges her with two counts of interference with flight crew members and attendants. The offense is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the indictment, John swung her arm twice at a flight attendant “to strike her.’’ She then “knowingly intimidated’’ three other flight attendants. “Specifically, while the flight was in progress, defendant was disruptive, unruly and disobedient,’’ the indictment states.

After the nonstop flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport landed about 5:35 p.m. in Grand Rapids, airport police boarded the plane and talked with John, said Ford airport spokeswoman Tara Hernandez.

John told police she was drinking prior to the Saturday afternoon flight; she was not served alcohol aboard the plane, Hernandez said.

“The police report indicates she had an odor of intoxicants about her,’’ Hernandez said. “She had to be reminded she was in Grand Rapids.’’

John has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, including a 2017 arrest in Ottawa County for drunk driving and resisting police.

She was sentenced to two years of probation in that case. John was discharged from probation a year ago.

