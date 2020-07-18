Woman dies after being stabbed in Muskegon

The victim succumbed to her wounds and died on scene.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Police Department officers responded to a report of an assault involving an edged weapon early Saturday morning at approximately 1:32 a.m.

The incident happened at the 500 block of West Western Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the 33-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers say she was from the Muskegon area.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, a 36-year-old male from Muskegon, at a nearby residence. He was taken into custody and lodged in the Muskegon County Jail on open murder charges.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation prior to the stabbing, police say.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or silent observer at 231-722-7463.

