Woman succumbs to her injuries after shooting in Muskegon Heights

Officers found a 23-year-old Black woman who was injured at the scene. She was transported to the hospital, where she later passed away.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A woman has died from her injuries in a Muskegon Heights shooting, the Police Department says. 

Around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, police were sent to the area of Riordan and Hackley. 

Officers found a 23-year-old Black woman who was injured. She was transported to the hospital, where she later passed away.

Police have identified her as Rayna Garrett of Muskegon. 

Detectives from the Muskegon Heights Police Department and the Michigan State Police are currently questioning witnesses and anyone that may have been in the area during the shooting. 

The investigation is ongoing and information should be directed to the Muskegon Heights Police Department or Silent Observer.

