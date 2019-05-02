GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has issued a moving violation causing death charge against Lisa Jean Rios for an Aug. 2018 crash that killed 14-year-old Andy Larson.

Larson and his family were heading to a Whitecaps game on Aug. 15 when they got stuck in traffic on US-131 near the Fifth Third Ballpark exit. The driver of the car behind them didn't realize traffic had stopped and rear-ended the family's minivan at full speed.

The 14-year-old was killed in the crash. He was going into his freshman year at West Michigan Aviation Academy.

Rios is facing a misdemeanor charge for the crash, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail.

The prosecutor's office said Rios has not been arraigned yet, and that court date has not been scheduled.

