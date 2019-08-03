KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating after a 35-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom at a house on Charles Avenue near Phelps Avenue. They have arrested one man who is a person of interest in the investigation.

Officers found the woman around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Also inside the house were four children ages 2 to 8 years old. All of the children were placed with family and were unharmed.

Neighbors in the area said the woman had only lived in the house for less than a year.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said they pursued a person of interest in connection with the death investigation. A 32-year-old man fled in a vehicle and police chased him through the city of Kalamazoo.

The man then ditched the vehicle on Ingleside Drive and fled on foot.

On Friday afternoon, Western Michigan University tweeted that KDPS officers were pursuing a homicide suspect near the campus. Similarly, Kalamazoo College was on lockdown for less than an hour.

The man was located in an abandoned home, police said.

There was a heavy police presence and a standoff outside a home on W North Street near Woodward Avenue. Officers could be heard calling for someone named "Anthony" during the standoff.

One man came out of the house, and he was taken into custody. Police have not yet connected the standoff to the death investigation. He is currently being held on charges of fleeing and eluding and a bond violation.

An elementary school in the area, Woodward Elementary, was also placed on lockdown.

The investigation is ongoing, but an autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday morning.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com

