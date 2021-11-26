x
Woman found dead in Newaygo County home; 65-year-old man charged with homicide

The 65-year-old White Cloud man is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.
BIG PRAIRIE, Mich. — Authorities in Newaygo County arrested a 65-year-old man in connection to a woman who was found dead inside a home Wednesday evening. 

Deputies with the Newaygo County Sheriff's Officer were sent to a home in the 2500 block of S. Fawn Avenue in Big Prairie Township just before 9 p.m. for a death investigation. 

That's where they found a 35-year-old woman from White Cloud dead inside the home. 

Following the investigation, police arrested a 65-year-old White Cloud man. 

He's now facing homicide charges and will be arraigned in court on Monday. 

Police aren't releasing their names as the investigation is ongoing. 

