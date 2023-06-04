Wyoming woman hit by car while tending to another crash

One driver has been arrested for operating while intoxicated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a woman was struck by a car while tending to another crash.

GRPD says both crashes happened at approximately 1:17 a.m. at 28th Street SE and Madison Ave SE.

The first crash involved a car running a flashing red light on Madison Avenue, which struck another car on 28th Street. A Wyoming woman stopped to tend to the crash, when another car driving on 28th Street hit a car, which hit the woman.

Authorities say the woman suffered serious injuries and is currently in critical condition.

Police on the scene arrested one of the drivers involved with operating while intoxicated.

The GRPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating the crash. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Traffic Unit at 616-456-4513 or 616-456-3320. You can also contact Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.