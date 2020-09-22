Woman identified in White House ricin incident

U.S. prosecutors in Washington, D.C., are expected to bring charges against her.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The woman who is suspected of sending a letter containing the poison ricin to President Donald Trump last week has been identified.

2 On Your Side has confirmed that Pascale Ferrier, from Canada, was the woman arrested Sunday at the Peace Bridge linked to the poisoned letter sent to President Trump.

CNN cited a U.S. law enforcement official as saying the woman was carrying a gun and arrested by U.S. authorities, according to the law enforcement official.

This is a developing story, we will update it when more information is released.

Ricin is a highly toxic compound extracted from castor beans that has been used in terror plots. It can be used in powder, pellet, mist or acid form. If ingested, it causes nausea, vomiting and internal bleeding of the stomach and intestines, followed by failure of the liver, spleen and kidneys, and death by collapse of the circulatory system.