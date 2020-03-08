Woman involved in accident that killed MSP trooper arrested

The woman was taken into custody without incident before being lodged at the Ionia County Jail. Her name is being withheld pending arraignment.

IONIA, Mich. — A woman who caused a crash that inflicted serious injury and then death of a Michigan State Trooper has been arrested.

On July 10, 2020, a 28-year-old woman from Utah was driving in Ionia County when her vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with MSP Trooper Caleb Starr.

Starr had to be extracted from his patrol car after the crash. He was then flown to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.

After investigation, it was determined that the 28-year-old woman who caused the crash was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

On July 31, MSP announced that Starr succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital. He was 33 years old.

In the same announcement, MSP stated that charges were pending against the woman in the crash, who was believed to still be in the hospital.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, MSP troopers arrested the woman at a residence in Ionia on a four-count arrest warrant with the following charges:

Homicide – Murder – Second Degree

Operating With a High BAC Causing Death With a Prior Conviction

Operating While License Suspended, Revoked, Denied - Causing Death

Operating While Intoxicated

The woman was taken into custody without incident before being lodged at the Ionia County Jail. Her name is being withheld pending arraignment.

