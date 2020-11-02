Shelly Hueckel has been sentenced to two years probation after she was found guilty of assaulting a Lowell car salesman last April.

Stemming from the same incident, Hueckel was found not guilty of ethnic intimidation charges after she was accused of calling the salesman the n-word and slapping him across the face last April.

The incident happened at the Betten Baker GMC, located on W. Main. Hueckel and another person went into the dealership to trade in a truck and planned to use the trade-in value toward a new vehicle.

Authorities alleged Hueckel slapped an African American car salesman across the face and used the n word repeatedly after not offering what she thought was enough money for the trade-in.

Hueckel has to do 90 hours of community service for the assault conviction.

