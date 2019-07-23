GARDEN CITY, Georgia — A woman in Georgia is facing numerous charges after the owner of a McDonald's said she fired a gun inside the fast-food restaurant.

WTOC, in Savannah, reported a Garden City McDonald's owner said a woman left with her food order then came back saying her fries were cold.

According to WJCL, the woman had a gun in her hand while she complained about the food and demanded a refund. The owner told WJCL that he opened the cash drawer and told the woman she could take whatever she wanted. The station said the woman fired a single shot at the ground before leaving the restaurant.

Newsweek said Garden City Police arrested a 27-year-old woman named Lillian Shantel Tarver Monday afternoon.

