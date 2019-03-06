BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A Battle Creek man who shot his wife and then himself is dead after an argument between the two became violent.

Police were called to the first block of Lathrop Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Monday morning where a woman had been shot in the leg inside a house, and the man was still outside with the gun.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old Battle Creek man unresponsive in his car with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman, 39, from Illinois, was inside the house with two other adults. She was treated by LifeCare and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Police said the man and woman were married and had an argument which lead to the shooting. They had previously lived in Illinois and had recently come to Battle Creek.

