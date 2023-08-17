GRPD Chief: Woman shot, killed in suspected domestic violence incident Thursday morning

A woman was shot and killed Thursday morning in the 1400 block of Union SE in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police said they have a man suspected of killing a woman in a domestic violence incident in custody.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said someone called 911 to report gunshots in the 1400 block of Union Avenue SE.

Officers who made it to the scene found a woman dead inside the home.

Police tracked down the accused gunman who had fled to the northeast side of town. He is now in custody, Winstrom said.

While the situation is unfolding quickly and information is preliminary, the chief said this situation is not connected to a separate homicide reported earlier Thursday.

"Number one, we don't think there's any danger to the community. We do have somebody in custody. And additionally, we had a murder last night at about 2 in the morning on Bourbon Street, and we don't see any relation to these two incidents," Chief Winstrom said. "I'd be surprised if this wasn't domestic in nature."

Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

The chief also said that there are children that live in the home, and authorities are trying to find and locate those children to make sure they are safe.

