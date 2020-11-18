Woman shot outside business in Wyoming

The shooting occurred outside Pomp's Tire, near Wyoming's border with Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On Wednesday, at 11:30 a.m., Wyoming police and fire responded to a shooting in the lot of Pomp's Tire, located in the 2000 block of 28th St. SW.

When authorities arrived, they found a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators are still putting the facts together, but it appears the shooting occurred minutes earlier in the 1300 block of Godfrey SW, near Wyoming's border with Grand Rapids.

The shots were fired from one car into another car and the woman was sitting in the passenger seat. No one else was harmed.