GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman broke into tears after jurors took just 90 minutes on Wednesday to find her guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend last year.

Alicia Michelle Wright, 28, faces up to life in prison when she returns to Kent County Circuit Court for sentencing in three weeks. She stabbed 42-year-old Marcus Terrell Scott during a fight at the home they shared on Hovey Street near Garfield Avenue SW.

The Jan. 9, 2018 stabbing just east of John Ball Park was the city’s first homicide of 2018.

Wright told police she got into a fight with Scott and grabbed a knife from the kitchen. The fight moved outside; Scott was stabbed once in the chest shortly before midnight.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene. Scott and Wright had recently moved to Grand Rapids from North Carolina.

