Michigan woman sought in shootings of boyfriend, brother

INDEPENDENCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Michigan — Police were searching for a woman suspected in the fatal shootings of her live-in boyfriend and her brother at a Michigan apartment.

The bodies of Ray Muscat, 26, and Bishop Taverner, 25, were found early Sunday morning in an apartment in Independence Township, northwest of Detroit, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Someone who lived in the apartment called 911 about 3:20 a.m. after being awakened by the sound of gunshots, authorities said. Officers found Taverner's body in the living room of the apartment and Muscat's body in a bedroom.

It was not immediately clear who lived in the apartment. Taverner lived in Oxford.

The sheriff's office identified Ruby Taverner, 22, as a suspect and said she was believed to be armed and dangerous. Three handguns are registered to her, the office said.

The sheriff's office said Ruby Taverner formerly was known as Martin Taverner, while Ray Muscat formerly was known as Amber Muscat.

