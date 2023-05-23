Woman 'brutally' stabbed to death in Kalamazoo, person of interest in custody

When officers arrived, they found Taylor Anne Dragicevich, 28, who was suffering from what police called a "vicious knife attack."

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — What police thought was a response to shots fired in a Kalamazoo neighborhood Saturday ended in the discovery of a woman "brutally" stabbed with a knife.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the murder happened on May 20, just before 6 p.m. in the 2200 block of E Cork Street.

When officers arrived, they found Taylor Anne Dragicevich, 28, who was suffering from what police called a "vicious knife attack." She was stabbed multiple times, according to police, including the face.

LIFE paramedics did what they could on scene and transported her to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

By Sunday, May 21, the investigation had led detectives to a home in the 27000 block of 66th Avenue in Lawton, Michigan. KDPS, with assistance from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant and took a person of interest into custody and recovered additional evidence.

The investigation into Dragicevich's death is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-343-2100.

