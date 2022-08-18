Woman suffers injuries after her purse was stolen outside Grandville business

Police say the theft happened Thursday morning in a business parking lot on the 3400 block of Century Center Street SW.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville police are investigating a crime of two teenagers stealing a purse from a woman outside a business in Grandville.

Police say the theft happened at 11 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on the 3400 block of Century Center Street SW.

Investigation found the suspects grabbed the purse from a woman's shopping cart. When the woman attempted to chase them down, she tripped, suffering injuries. Both suspects fled the scene.

Police say they are looking for two Black teenagers wearing surgical masks and driving a white colored Ford Escape with no license plate.

If you have information regarding this incident you are asked to call the Grandville Police Department tip line at 616-538-6110 or Silent Observer.

