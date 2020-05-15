Muskegon Heights woman suspected of stabbing husband, abusing child

Police say the 11-month-old baby girl is at Helen Devos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids with a fractured skull.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police say a woman is suspected of stabbing her husband and injuring her child on Friday.

Around 12:30 a.m. on May 15, Muskegon Heights Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 7th Street. When police went inside the home, they were reportedly confronted by a man who said his 39-year-old wife had stabbed him in the back.

The woman was then arrested after police say she became belligerent. Once she was arrested, police discovered an 11-month-old girl with signs of trauma to her head and face. Police say the girl is the suspect's daughter.

The child was taken to Mercy Health Hackley Hospital where she was stabilized and then transported to Helen Devos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids where she is being treated for a fractured skull. Her current condition is unknown.

The case has been turned over to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office for review. Muskegon County Jail records indicate a 39-year-old woman is being held on an assault charge. Police Chief Joseph Thomas said the woman will likely face multiple charges in the assault of her husband and child, as well as, for resisting officers at the scene.

